Hardin County sees increase in flu cases

Hardin County has had an increase in flu cases. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Elizabethtown, KY (WAVE) - With the cold comes the flu virus.

In Hardin County alone, Hardin Memorial Hospital has seen more than 100 positive flu swabs in just the last week.

Health officials said the holidays could be a factor in this recent spike in Hardin County's flu numbers.

"Every year the flu peaks in different months. It peaked here, last year in February and we still don't know if we are at our peak. It could get worse, we don't know," Hardin Memorial Hospital Infection Control Director Holly Green said.

Officials at Hardin Memorial Health said 80 percent of those cases are flu type A, which is the most common.

Hardin Memorial Hospital has increased the staff has in the ER to help care for the influx of sick patients.

With the uptick in flu cases, it is unclear if things will get better or worse.

