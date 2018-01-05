Family displaced by fire near Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family has no place to stay after a house fire in the Beechmont neighborhood of Louisville.

It was called in just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to MetroSafe.

That's just north of Iroquois Park.

Firefighters reported a building showing signs of smoke and fire when they arrived.

Our crew on the scene took a picture that appears to show the fire in a mobile home.

An initial check of the house indicated everyone got out okay.

However, the Louisville Fire Department said the home is a total loss. The family living there was displaced but the Red Cross is on the way to assist them.

It took 25 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Taylor Boulevard is blocked with fire equipment as crews continue to monitor the building.

