Friday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 45, Prairie Hts. 33

Argos 43, Bethany Christian 20

Barr-Reeve 52, Forest Park 50

Bethesda Christian 79, Faith Christian 26

Blackford 85, Madison-Grant 65

Bloomington South 55, Bloomington North 26

Borden 55, New Washington 47

Bowman Academy 66, Gary West 51

Brownstown 67, Jennings Co. 60

Carmel 73, Center Grove 64

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50

Central Noble 43, Garrett 41

Churubusco 70, Fremont 68, OT

Clarksville 66, Providence 61

Clay City 77, Washington Catholic 31

Cloverdale 76, Owen Valley 38

Concord 57, Goshen 48

Connersville 44, Greensburg 42, OT

Covington 83, Riverton Parke 30

Culver 57, Caston 30

Daleville 51, Cowan 49

Decatur Central 55, Speedway 36

Delphi 56, Carroll (Flora) 44

E. Central 46, Rushville 26

Edgewood 77, Brown Co. 38

Elkhart Memorial 53, Plymouth 47

Ev. Day 58, S. Spencer 51

Ev. Harrison 75, Ev. North 64

Ev. Memorial 66, Castle 63

Ev. Reitz 52, Bedford N. Lawrence 50

Fairfield 42, Eastside 22

Fishers 52, Indpls Pike 46

Floyd Central 84, Corydon 43

Frankfort 49, Lebanon 45

Ft. Wayne Concordia 65, Ft. Wayne Luers 57

Ft. Wayne North 70, Ft. Wayne Wayne 64

Ft. Wayne Snider 73, Ft. Wayne Northrop 63

Greencastle 50, Northview 49

Greenwood 57, Whiteland 44

Guerin Catholic 69, Indpls Chatard 47

Hammond Morton 73, Hammond Gavit 49

Hammond Noll 55, Hanover Central 54

Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Tell City 40

Hauser 53, N. Decatur 43

Henryville 68, S. Decatur 49

Heritage Hills 58, Gibson Southern 56

Homestead 70, Ft. Wayne South 69

Indpls Arlington 73, Indpls Northwest 66

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls N. Central 53

Indpls Cathedral 52, Indpls Roncalli 39

Indpls Howe 84, Indpls Lighthouse South 74

Indpls Manual 69, Indpls Washington 49

Indpls Ritter 63, Monrovia 42

Indpls Tech 68, Lafayette Harrison 62

Jasper 61, Vincennes 49

Lafayette Catholic 53, McCutcheon 52

Lafayette Jeff 67, Muncie Central 63

Lakeland 65, W. Noble 56

LaPorte LaLumiere 61, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 51

Lawrence Central 58, Hamilton Southeastern 46

Loogootee 38, N. Daviess 35

Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 63, Christian Academy 56

Lou. Moore, Ky. 67, Rock Creek Academy 56

Madison 59, Scottsburg 41

Manchester 81, N. Miami 40

Morgan Twp. 64, Boone Grove 30

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 96, Greenfield 91, 4OT

N. Harrison 71, Austin 64

N. Judson 59, Kouts 57

N. Posey 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55

N. Putnam 57, W. Vigo 47

N. Vermillion 51, Attica 41

New Albany 85, Jeffersonville 61

New Castle 79, Richmond 51

New Palestine 63, Delta 48

Northfield 58, Tippecanoe Valley 52

Northwestern 55, Hamilton Hts. 50

NorthWood 53, Wawasee 34

Oak Hill 75, Peru 59

Oldenburg 58, Madison Shawe 12

Paoli 71, Mitchell 50

Penn 71, S. Bend Adams 59

Perry Central 61, W. Washington 58

Princeton 66, Boonville 54

Providence Cristo Rey 81, Indpls Herron 63

S. Bend Riley 90, Elkhart Central 38

S. Bend Washington 70, New Prairie 41

S. Central (Elizabeth) 59, Lanesville 56, OT

S. Knox 52, Dubois 45

Salem 73, Orleans 56

Seeger 63, Fountain Central 34

Seymour 63, Charlestown 48

Silver Creek 70, Eastern (Pekin) 23

Southport 75, Franklin Central 60

Southridge 50, Tecumseh 37

Southwestern (Hanover) 65, Trimble Co., Ky. 57

Southwood 62, Wabash 57

Springs Valley 54, Crawford Co. 35

Sullivan 75, S. Putnam 38

Terre Haute North 57, Columbus North 50

Terre Haute South 79, Indpls Perry Meridian 75

Tipton 54, Yorktown 30

Trinity Lutheran 59, Indpls Lutheran 43

University 48, Indpls Tindley 46

Valparaiso 69, Portage 41

Wapahani 44, Eastern Hancock 41

Warren Central 63, Lawrence North 46

Warsaw 58, Northridge 49

Washington 86, N. Knox 46

Westview 80, Hamilton 31

Whitko 59, Rochester 58

Wood Memorial 63, Pike Central 50

Zionsville 56, Indpls Brebeuf 46

Greene County Invitational Semifinal

Bloomfield 45, Eastern (Greene) 33

Linton 54, Shakamak 30

Shelby County Tournament First Round

Morristown 73, Triton Central 38

Southwestern (Shelby) 70, Waldron 33

Sugar Creek Classic First Round

Crawfordsville 61, N. Montgomery 38

Southmont 68, Western Boone 60

Wayne County Tournament First Round

Centerville 54, Cambridge City 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benton Central vs. Twin Lakes, ppd.

Clinton Central vs. Taylor, ppd.

Clinton Prairie vs. Rossville, ppd.

Crown Point vs. Michigan City, ppd. to Jan 23.

Frontier vs. Pioneer, ppd.

Lake Central vs. LaPorte, ppd. to Jan 6.

Logansport vs. Kokomo, ppd.

Maconaquah vs. Eastern (Greentown), ppd.

N. Newton vs. W. Central, ppd.

S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd.

Sheridan vs. Tri-Central, ppd.

Triton vs. Glenn, ppd.

W. Lafayette vs. Western, ppd.

Watseka (coop), Ill. vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Jan 24.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrean 63, Lowell 48

Angola 46, Prairie Hts. 22

Bellmont 54, Columbia City 28

Calumet 43, River Forest 39

Carmel 64, Center Grove 41

Carroll (Flora) 42, Delphi 37

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64

Central Noble 48, Garrett 31

Chesterton 58, Merrillville 18

Columbus East 78, Connersville 41

Daleville 65, Cowan 55

DeKalb 55, New Haven 37

Edgewood 52, Brown Co. 45

Elkhart Central 66, S. Bend Riley 25

Fairfield 42, Eastside 38, OT

Fremont 61, Churubusco 26

Ft. Wayne Luers 40, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29

Ft. Wayne North 53, Ft. Wayne Wayne 25

Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Ft. Wayne Snider 51

Greencastle 47, Northview 31

Greensburg 66, Franklin Co. 35

Griffith 49, Wheeler 42

Hammond Noll 54, Hanover Central 18

Heritage 47, Adams Central 43

Highland 61, Hobart 40

Homestead 58, Ft. Wayne South 55

Huntington North 47, E. Noble 38

Indpls Chatard 68, Guerin Catholic 48

Indpls Manual 102, Indpls Washington 38

Indpls Park Tudor 54, Central Christian 7

Indpls Shortridge 36, Indpls International 34

Jay Co. 66, Bluffton 37

Knox 52, Winamac 42

LaCrosse 70, Washington Twp. 16

Lafayette Harrison 74, Indpls Tech 33

Lafayette Jeff 72, Muncie Central 24

Lebanon 64, Frankfort 40

Lighthouse CPA 88, Oregon-Davis 80

Marion 52, Richmond 36

Martinsville 76, Decatur Central 41

Mooresville 48, Franklin 42

N. Putnam 39, W. Vigo 33

Norwell 53, Leo 38

Oldenburg 53, Madison Shawe 34

Owen Valley 55, Cloverdale 31

Portage 51, Valparaiso 41

Providence 52, Clarksville 26

S. Adams 60, Southern Wells 43

S. Bend St. Joseph's 63, St. Joseph, Mich. 25

S. Putnam 67, Sullivan 57

W. Noble 49, Lakeland 43

Westview 79, Hamilton 18

Whiteland 63, Greenwood 47

Whiting 36, Lake Station 35

Hendricks County Tournament Semifinal

Brownsburg 64, Danville 50

Plainfield 50, Avon 35

Henry County Tournament First Round

Shenandoah 59, Blue River 43

Tri 46, Knightstown 40

Madison County Tournament Seventh Place

Elwood 58, Anderson Prep Academy 38

Fifth Place

Pendleton Hts. 52, Liberty Christian 37

Third Place

Frankton 57, Lapel 54

Championship

Anderson 54, Alexandria 43

Randolph County Tournament Semifinal

Monroe Central 57, Winchester 46

Randolph Southern 64, Union (Modoc) 5

Ripley County Tournament Third Place

Jac-Cen-Del 81, Milan 49

Championship

S. Ripley 51, Batesville 48

Rivertown Tournament Third Place

Rising Sun 52, Switzerland Co. 45

Championship

Lawrenceburg 52, S. Dearborn 42

Wayne County Tournament First Round

Northeastern 44, Hagerstown 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Crown Point vs. Michigan City, ppd. to Jan 9.

Indpls Irvington vs. Christel House Academy, ppd.

Logansport vs. Kokomo, ppd.

N. Newton vs. W. Central, ppd.

S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd. to Jan 10.

W. Lafayette vs. Western, ppd.

