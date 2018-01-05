Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 45, Prairie Hts. 33
Argos 43, Bethany Christian 20
Barr-Reeve 52, Forest Park 50
Bethesda Christian 79, Faith Christian 26
Blackford 85, Madison-Grant 65
Bloomington South 55, Bloomington North 26
Borden 55, New Washington 47
Bowman Academy 66, Gary West 51
Brownstown 67, Jennings Co. 60
Carmel 73, Center Grove 64
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50
Central Noble 43, Garrett 41
Churubusco 70, Fremont 68, OT
Clarksville 66, Providence 61
Clay City 77, Washington Catholic 31
Cloverdale 76, Owen Valley 38
Concord 57, Goshen 48
Connersville 44, Greensburg 42, OT
Covington 83, Riverton Parke 30
Culver 57, Caston 30
Daleville 51, Cowan 49
Decatur Central 55, Speedway 36
Delphi 56, Carroll (Flora) 44
E. Central 46, Rushville 26
Edgewood 77, Brown Co. 38
Elkhart Memorial 53, Plymouth 47
Ev. Day 58, S. Spencer 51
Ev. Harrison 75, Ev. North 64
Ev. Memorial 66, Castle 63
Ev. Reitz 52, Bedford N. Lawrence 50
Fairfield 42, Eastside 22
Fishers 52, Indpls Pike 46
Floyd Central 84, Corydon 43
Frankfort 49, Lebanon 45
Ft. Wayne Concordia 65, Ft. Wayne Luers 57
Ft. Wayne North 70, Ft. Wayne Wayne 64
Ft. Wayne Snider 73, Ft. Wayne Northrop 63
Greencastle 50, Northview 49
Greenwood 57, Whiteland 44
Guerin Catholic 69, Indpls Chatard 47
Hammond Morton 73, Hammond Gavit 49
Hammond Noll 55, Hanover Central 54
Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Tell City 40
Hauser 53, N. Decatur 43
Henryville 68, S. Decatur 49
Heritage Hills 58, Gibson Southern 56
Homestead 70, Ft. Wayne South 69
Indpls Arlington 73, Indpls Northwest 66
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls N. Central 53
Indpls Cathedral 52, Indpls Roncalli 39
Indpls Howe 84, Indpls Lighthouse South 74
Indpls Manual 69, Indpls Washington 49
Indpls Ritter 63, Monrovia 42
Indpls Tech 68, Lafayette Harrison 62
Jasper 61, Vincennes 49
Lafayette Catholic 53, McCutcheon 52
Lafayette Jeff 67, Muncie Central 63
Lakeland 65, W. Noble 56
LaPorte LaLumiere 61, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 51
Lawrence Central 58, Hamilton Southeastern 46
Loogootee 38, N. Daviess 35
Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 63, Christian Academy 56
Lou. Moore, Ky. 67, Rock Creek Academy 56
Madison 59, Scottsburg 41
Manchester 81, N. Miami 40
Morgan Twp. 64, Boone Grove 30
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 96, Greenfield 91, 4OT
N. Harrison 71, Austin 64
N. Judson 59, Kouts 57
N. Posey 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55
N. Putnam 57, W. Vigo 47
N. Vermillion 51, Attica 41
New Albany 85, Jeffersonville 61
New Castle 79, Richmond 51
New Palestine 63, Delta 48
Northfield 58, Tippecanoe Valley 52
Northwestern 55, Hamilton Hts. 50
NorthWood 53, Wawasee 34
Oak Hill 75, Peru 59
Oldenburg 58, Madison Shawe 12
Paoli 71, Mitchell 50
Penn 71, S. Bend Adams 59
Perry Central 61, W. Washington 58
Princeton 66, Boonville 54
Providence Cristo Rey 81, Indpls Herron 63
S. Bend Riley 90, Elkhart Central 38
S. Bend Washington 70, New Prairie 41
S. Central (Elizabeth) 59, Lanesville 56, OT
S. Knox 52, Dubois 45
Salem 73, Orleans 56
Seeger 63, Fountain Central 34
Seymour 63, Charlestown 48
Silver Creek 70, Eastern (Pekin) 23
Southport 75, Franklin Central 60
Southridge 50, Tecumseh 37
Southwestern (Hanover) 65, Trimble Co., Ky. 57
Southwood 62, Wabash 57
Springs Valley 54, Crawford Co. 35
Sullivan 75, S. Putnam 38
Terre Haute North 57, Columbus North 50
Terre Haute South 79, Indpls Perry Meridian 75
Tipton 54, Yorktown 30
Trinity Lutheran 59, Indpls Lutheran 43
University 48, Indpls Tindley 46
Valparaiso 69, Portage 41
Wapahani 44, Eastern Hancock 41
Warren Central 63, Lawrence North 46
Warsaw 58, Northridge 49
Washington 86, N. Knox 46
Westview 80, Hamilton 31
Whitko 59, Rochester 58
Wood Memorial 63, Pike Central 50
Zionsville 56, Indpls Brebeuf 46
|Greene County Invitational
|Semifinal
Bloomfield 45, Eastern (Greene) 33
Linton 54, Shakamak 30
|Shelby County Tournament
|First Round
Morristown 73, Triton Central 38
Southwestern (Shelby) 70, Waldron 33
|Sugar Creek Classic
|First Round
Crawfordsville 61, N. Montgomery 38
Southmont 68, Western Boone 60
|Wayne County Tournament
|First Round
Centerville 54, Cambridge City 45
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benton Central vs. Twin Lakes, ppd.
Clinton Central vs. Taylor, ppd.
Clinton Prairie vs. Rossville, ppd.
Crown Point vs. Michigan City, ppd. to Jan 23.
Frontier vs. Pioneer, ppd.
Lake Central vs. LaPorte, ppd. to Jan 6.
Logansport vs. Kokomo, ppd.
Maconaquah vs. Eastern (Greentown), ppd.
N. Newton vs. W. Central, ppd.
S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd.
Sheridan vs. Tri-Central, ppd.
Triton vs. Glenn, ppd.
W. Lafayette vs. Western, ppd.
Watseka (coop), Ill. vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Jan 24.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrean 63, Lowell 48
Angola 46, Prairie Hts. 22
Bellmont 54, Columbia City 28
Calumet 43, River Forest 39
Carmel 64, Center Grove 41
Carroll (Flora) 42, Delphi 37
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64
Central Noble 48, Garrett 31
Chesterton 58, Merrillville 18
Columbus East 78, Connersville 41
Daleville 65, Cowan 55
DeKalb 55, New Haven 37
Edgewood 52, Brown Co. 45
Elkhart Central 66, S. Bend Riley 25
Fairfield 42, Eastside 38, OT
Fremont 61, Churubusco 26
Ft. Wayne Luers 40, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29
Ft. Wayne North 53, Ft. Wayne Wayne 25
Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Ft. Wayne Snider 51
Greencastle 47, Northview 31
Greensburg 66, Franklin Co. 35
Griffith 49, Wheeler 42
Hammond Noll 54, Hanover Central 18
Heritage 47, Adams Central 43
Highland 61, Hobart 40
Homestead 58, Ft. Wayne South 55
Huntington North 47, E. Noble 38
Indpls Chatard 68, Guerin Catholic 48
Indpls Manual 102, Indpls Washington 38
Indpls Park Tudor 54, Central Christian 7
Indpls Shortridge 36, Indpls International 34
Jay Co. 66, Bluffton 37
Knox 52, Winamac 42
LaCrosse 70, Washington Twp. 16
Lafayette Harrison 74, Indpls Tech 33
Lafayette Jeff 72, Muncie Central 24
Lebanon 64, Frankfort 40
Lighthouse CPA 88, Oregon-Davis 80
Marion 52, Richmond 36
Martinsville 76, Decatur Central 41
Mooresville 48, Franklin 42
N. Putnam 39, W. Vigo 33
Norwell 53, Leo 38
Oldenburg 53, Madison Shawe 34
Owen Valley 55, Cloverdale 31
Portage 51, Valparaiso 41
Providence 52, Clarksville 26
S. Adams 60, Southern Wells 43
S. Bend St. Joseph's 63, St. Joseph, Mich. 25
S. Putnam 67, Sullivan 57
W. Noble 49, Lakeland 43
Westview 79, Hamilton 18
Whiteland 63, Greenwood 47
Whiting 36, Lake Station 35
|Hendricks County Tournament
|Semifinal
Brownsburg 64, Danville 50
Plainfield 50, Avon 35
|Henry County Tournament
|First Round
Shenandoah 59, Blue River 43
Tri 46, Knightstown 40
|Madison County Tournament
|Seventh Place
Elwood 58, Anderson Prep Academy 38
|Fifth Place
Pendleton Hts. 52, Liberty Christian 37
|Third Place
Frankton 57, Lapel 54
|Championship
Anderson 54, Alexandria 43
|Randolph County Tournament
|Semifinal
Monroe Central 57, Winchester 46
Randolph Southern 64, Union (Modoc) 5
|Ripley County Tournament
|Third Place
Jac-Cen-Del 81, Milan 49
|Championship
S. Ripley 51, Batesville 48
|Rivertown Tournament
|Third Place
Rising Sun 52, Switzerland Co. 45
|Championship
Lawrenceburg 52, S. Dearborn 42
|Wayne County Tournament
|First Round
Northeastern 44, Hagerstown 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crown Point vs. Michigan City, ppd. to Jan 9.
Indpls Irvington vs. Christel House Academy, ppd.
Logansport vs. Kokomo, ppd.
N. Newton vs. W. Central, ppd.
S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd. to Jan 10.
W. Lafayette vs. Western, ppd.
