KY State Senator on Hoover's refusal to resign: 'Absolutely shocking'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The State Legislature did not start out the 2018 session discussing pension reform or passing regulations, members began with mandatory sexual harassment training.

The biggest news of the week came when GOP House majority leader Jeff Hoover changed his mind about stepping down. Hoover initially said he would vacate the leadership post after a sexual harassment settlement with a staffer became public.

"Absolutely shocking is what comes to mind," Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said. McGarvey said that Hoover had gained respect over the years from both sides of the aisle but "it was his decision to go back on what he said, that he was resigning. That’s what’s thrown the House into a tailspin."

So far there have been no committee meetings or votes taken. There has also been no work on pension reform and other priorities.

"I think this has to be settled within the family, within the legislature," Former Jefferson County GOP chairman Bill Stone said. Stone believes when the legislature has less time to pass laws, the Commonwealth is protected.

As Hoover waits for the Legislative Ethics Commission to finish its’ probe, the uncertainty over House leadership lingers, and the clock is ticking. The state Constitution allows lawmakers to be in session no more than 60 days.

