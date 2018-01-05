KY lawmakers on both sides agree that tax reform is a necessity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Everyone involved says we need it but no one seems to know what it will look like in the end. Tax reform in Kentucky is favored by political polar opposites, from Republican Governor Matt Bevin to Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.

Kentucky faces a pension crisis in the billions; it’s been called the worst or one of the two most underfunded in the nation. Bevin says if you look long term, it may be sixty billion or more underwater. That’s where tax reform comes in.

On WAVE 3 News Sunday Morning Politics, former Jefferson County GOP chairman Bill Stone said: "I would like to see a reduction in the income tax and an increase in the sales tax. Get rid of sales tax exemptions."

Stone believes that will raise a huge amount of additional revenue and capture more taxes on money that might not be getting taxed as income now.

Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey of St. Matthews agreed with Stone.

"We have a terribly inefficient, ineffective outdated tax code," McGarvey claimed. McGarvey said while both sides might agree on working more on the sales tax side to get additional revenue, it may be hard to get some GOP members to go along in the end because they’ve signed pledges not to raise taxes.

The Governor did not get the special session he wanted to deal with Kentucky’s pension crisis that will require some tax changes. State lawmakers have no more than 56 working days left this year to come up with a plan to get pension revenue moving in the right direction.

