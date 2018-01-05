Can't get warm? Maybe it's your winter clothes

King says to avoid cotton and look for polyester. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

To stay warm during this cold snap make sure to dress properly. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the mercury dips way down and the icy winds blow, we zip up, cover up, bundle up and hunker down. And yet, sometimes our winter clothes never seem to be enough to keep us warm.

This could be because all winter clothing is not created equal.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Ryan King of Quest Outdoors in St. Matthews has been helping Louisville customers brave the cold for decades. His advice, check the labels.

"You don't want cotton," King said.

King recommends starting by layering with long underwear made of polyester. Polyester wicks moisture away from the body and will keep you from getting chilled.

Then protect your core by layering on more tight-fitting polyester tops. Adding a down-filled vest will produce sub-zero protection.

"Now you could get away from not doing this layer (the vest)," King said. "And just doing (long underwear and polyester top) if (temperatures are in the) twenties or maybe the thirties."

After the under layering is complete, King recommends covering everything with a shell, pants and a jacket that are waterproof and windproof on the outside but breathable on the inside.

"It really helps hold in the heat but also lets it breathe so you don't overheat," he said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Family displaced by fire near Iroquois Park

+ Hardin County sees increase in flu cases

+ Brides looking for gowns and former bridal salon owner after store closes

Protecting the extremities is a greater challenge. King recommends polyester fleece neck gaiters and caps instead of scarves to protect the head.

Mittens he said are better at keeping hands warm than gloves. Polyester fleece linings help keep hands dry.

The only time he recommends a natural fabric is when you are protecting your feet. King said wool socks are still the best.

"If you're not allergic to it," he said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.