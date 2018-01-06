Calipari Praises Padgett

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) Like it or not, University of Kentucky and University of Louisville basketball will always be linked, and Friday's press conference in Lexington was proof of that. During his pregame comments before the 17th ranked Cats take on #22 Tennessee, Kentucky head coach, John Calipari was asked about the rumors swirling around assistant coach and former Card, Kenny Payne possibly taking over at U of L. "I'm kinda disappointed because I think David is doing a great job, and it's not fair to have all of this stuff. Let him coach his team. You know, David might be the guy for the job," said Calipari.

