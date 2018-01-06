Harlem Globetrotters have Kentucky native on team for Louisville game

When the Harlem Globetrotters take the court in January at the KFC Yum! Center, they will do so with a player from Lexington on the roster.More >>
When the Harlem Globetrotters take the court in January at the KFC Yum! Center, they will do so with a player from Lexington on the roster.More >>
We obtained numbers from LMPD dating back to 2013 of how many officers either quit or retired form the department.More >>
We obtained numbers from LMPD dating back to 2013 of how many officers either quit or retired form the department.More >>
When the mercury dips way down and the icy winds blow, we zip up, cover up, bundle up and hunker down. And yet, sometimes our winter clothes never seem to be enough to keep us warm.More >>
When the mercury dips way down and the icy winds blow, we zip up, cover up, bundle up and hunker down. And yet, sometimes our winter clothes never seem to be enough to keep us warm.More >>
It doesn't matter if Jordan Abbott smoked marijuana weeks before the crash. Since it was in her system at the time of the crash, her case is reviewed under a zero tolerance policy.More >>
It doesn't matter if Jordan Abbott smoked marijuana weeks before the crash. Since it was in her system at the time of the crash, her case is reviewed under a zero tolerance policy.More >>
It was called in just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard, just north of Iroquois Park.More >>
It was called in just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard, just north of Iroquois Park.More >>