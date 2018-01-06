Harlem Globetrotters have Kentucky native on team for Louisville game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the Harlem Globetrotters take the court in January at the KFC Yum! Center, they will do so with a player from Lexington on the roster.

Hoops Green is starting her second year as a guard wearing the red, white and blue. She is only the 15th woman to play on the team.

As a star at Lexington Catholic she won two state titles. Green also played in college at UTEP before playing overseas.

She says joining the Globetrotters is the continuation of a dream.

"Letting girls know that we can do anything that guys can do, we're more than capable," Green said. "You just put your mind into it, your heart into it, that we can make any dream come true."

The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at 7 p.m. Friday at the Yum Center, and again at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at just under $30.

