Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida for $450 million jackpot

Fla. (CNN) - There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night.

The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery association.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the Mega Ball, 10.

Ahead of the drawing, the jackpot reached an estimated $450 million.

That represented the fourth-largest amount in Mega Millions' history.

The jackpot had been climbing since the last winner in mid-October.

The winner of Friday's Mega Million drawing has not yet been identified, however, under Florida law, the winner cannot remain anonymous.

According to the Florida Lottery website, the winner's name, city of residence and details on the winnings can be made public;

The winner's home address and telephone numbers are to be kept "confidential."

Lottery players do have another chance to grab a massive jackpot this weekend.

The Powerball drawing, with an estimated prize of $570 million, will be drawn Saturday night

That would be the fifth-largest jackpot in that game's history.

