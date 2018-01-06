2 escape Dixie Highway mobile home fire

The conditions of the fire victims are unknown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people escaped a mobile home fire off Dixie Highway overnight.

The incident happened in the 15800 block of Dixie Highway, Pleasure Ridge Park fire officials said. Crews arrived to find trailer fully engulfed in flames.

PRP fire leaders said they believe the cause will most likely be electrical. Firefighters used foam instead of water because of the cold but even that started to freeze.

Two adults were inside the mobile home at the time of the fire but escaped. Their conditions are unknown.

