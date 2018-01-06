Man charged in Jewell Avenue shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with the Thursday shooting on Jewell Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Michael Lewis, 35, also known as "Corky Walker", on Friday.

When LMPD responded to the shooting on Thursday night, the victim, a white male, told them that he and Lewis had met up for a drug deal, according to Lewis' arrest report. That's when police said Lewis assaulted the victim, tried to steal the drugs and money, and shot him multiple times. Police reports state that the victim was shot in the head, wrist and leg.

According to the arrest report, Lewis was positively identified as the shooter by the victim through a photo ID.

Lewis has been charged with assault and robbery.

