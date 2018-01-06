Trump tweets he's a 'very stable genius' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump tweets he's a 'very stable genius'

(RNN) - Just one day after the release of Michael Wolf's book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ the president took to Twitter to defend his mental health.

The push back stems from the author's detailed account showing Trump as unfit and unstable to be President of the United States.

He said critics are "taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence."

Trump used the tweets to boast his mental toughness.

The White House previously issued a cease-and-desist order to the book’s author Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co., alleging the book contained potentially libelous information. That backfired as the book's release date was moved up.

