Trump tweets he's a 'very stable genius'

(RNN) - Just one day after the release of Michael Wolf's book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ the president took to Twitter to defend his mental health.
Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
The push back stems from the author's detailed account showing Trump as unfit and unstable to be President of the United States.
....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
He said critics are "taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence."
Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
Trump used the tweets to boast his mental toughness.
....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
The White House previously issued a cease-and-desist order to the book’s author Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co., alleging the book contained potentially libelous information. That backfired as the book's release date was moved up.
