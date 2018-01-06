Man charged with impersonating officer for third time in 3 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Fairdale man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer for the third time in three years.

Louisville Metro Police pulled over Duane Robinson, 42, on Friday for an excessive window tint.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged in Jewell Avenue shooting

+ 2 escape Dixie Highway mobile home fire

+ Harlem Globetrotters have Kentucky native on team for Louisville game

According to his arrest report, Robinson almost immediately told police that he was also a law enforcement officer. When asked where he worked, Robinson allegedly told officers he worked for the LaGrange Sheriff's Office but was unable to tell the officer the name of the sheriff's office and only that he worked for the detention center there.

Police said Robinson, who is also a convicted felon, had a loaded glock .40 caliber inside the vehicle and was unable to show a permit for that gun.

Robinson has been charged with impersonating a peace officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and excessive windshield and window tinting.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.