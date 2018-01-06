NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - NASA says legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. Young was 87.
The space agency said Young died Friday night following complications from pneumonia.
NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.
He died at home in Houston.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
