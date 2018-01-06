2 FL women taken into custody after pursuit ends with crash

Tiara Adrande, 30, Florida, was taken into custody after her and another FL woman attempted to pass a forged check at United Bank in Madisonville. (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail)

Two Florida women are facing numerous charges after leading four police departments on a vehicle pursuit.

The press release from the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) states, officers received a suspicious activity complaint at United Bank on North Main Street on Friday around 3:34 p.m. The complaint came when two people attempted to pass a forged check at the bank.

As officers arrived, the vehicle left the parking lot at a high-rate of speed.

The driver was identified as Nicole Ryan, 38-years-old, of Palm Bay, Florida and the passenger was identified as Tiara Adrande, 30-years-old, of Florida. Ryan did not stop for police when they activated their emergency lights, thus starting the pursuit.

While Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies, Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies, Dawson Springs Police officers, and Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers were in pursuit, law enforcement witnessed the two women throwing documents from the vehicle. An attempt to lose police was made when Ryan went to exit I-69 at the Mortons Gap turn-off before returning to the interstate.

More documents were then thrown from the vehicle as the pursuit continued on I-69 towards Dawson Springs. The press release states all of the documents were recovered by police.

Ryan again tried to leave the interstate by taking Exit 81. A police unit was in place at the top of the ramp and Ryan tried to avoid them by exiting the ramp, but she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed HWY-293 and struck an embankment. Both Ryan and Adrande were taken into custody and transported to Caldwell Medical Center.

The release states Ryan had to be transported to Vanderbilt Medical because of her injuries. No information regarding her current condition was mentioned in the release.

Ryan is charged with: Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument; Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; Fleeing or Evading Police; Wanton Endangerment; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Wanton Endangerment of Police Officer; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs; Criminal Mischief, Improper Display of Registration Plates; Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possession.

Adrande is being held, without bond, in the Hopkins County Jail. She is charged with: Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument; Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; Fleeing or Evading Police; Wanton Endangerment; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Wanton Endangerment of Police Officer; Receiving Stolen Property worth $10,000 or more; Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate; Public Intoxication-Control Substance; Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possession.

We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

