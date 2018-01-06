UPDATE: First homicide of 2018: Woman shot, killed in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD investigated the city’s first homicide of 2018 in the Park Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

Police were called to the 2300 block of West Ormsby Avenue and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

MetroSafe said the call came in at approximately 3:28 p.m..

Six days into the New Year, and LMPD documented the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Vadim Dale, LMPD PIO, said a woman in her mid-20s was found conscious and breathing at a home on Ormsby Avenue.

Dale said the victim lived there for at least 12 months. She was transported to UofL Hospital, and was pronounced dead a short while later.

“There was possibly one other person inside, but that's all we are willing to give up at this point,” Dale said.

Dale said detectives believe there was a dispute that led to the shooting. Police do not believe it was a drive-by shooting.

Whoever is responsible for the victim’s death is still out there.

"No one's life deserves to be taken over a dispute," Dale said.

In 2017 LMPD's first homicide happened 12 days into the New Year.

Antoine Pearson, 35-years-old, was stabbed during a party at the Parkway Place apartment complex in the Algonquin neighborhood in January of 2017.

Almost a year ago, detective Emily McKinley announced an arrest the same day as the stabbing.

“We are not going to get into the details as far as what took place in the dispute,” McKinley said during a press conference announcing the arrest of LaQuinta Pearson.

The first homicide of 2017 was followed by dozens of others and the city ended the year with 107 homicides.

In 2018, Dale said the Ormsby Avenue homicide is one too many.

“This was an unfortunate incident. Every homicide in this city is, and it shouldn't happen,” Dale said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

