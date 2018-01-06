Seymour Indiana Police issue update on Queen Elsa of 'Frozen'

Seymour Police said that Prince Hans was arrested. (Source: Seymour Police Department)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department released a statement on Saturday night to announce they had located Queen Elsa of "Frozen."

On Thursday, the SPD issued a warrant for the animated Disney princess regarding the freezing cold temperatures.

The SPD said that thanks to the help of local citizens, they were able to locate Elsa and interview her about the extremely cold weather.

Note: "Frozen" is an animated film, and Elsa is a fictional character.

The entire statement from SPD is below:

**UPDATE** Seymour Police Department would like to thank the overwhelming response and assistance of both our local citizenry as well as citizens from all over the country who have called with information regarding our search for Queen Elsa! With this information we were able to locate Elsa and interview her about our recent excessively cold conditions. Through this extensive investigation we have discovered Prince Hans to actually be the person responsible for recent events. With YOUR help, Officers with the Seymour Police Department executed a warrant today placing Prince Hans under arrest! Hans faces preliminary charges of Criminal Confinement, False Informing, as well as the unlawful manipulation of Elsa in an attempt to overthrow Arendelle. Queen Elsa has been released advising through love she will be working to return conditions to manageable temperatures. Thank you to all who assisted in this case!!!

