SIU-Edwardsville downs Morehead State 70-65

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Jalen Henry scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and SIU-Edwardsville downed Morehead State 70-65 in Ohio Valley Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Jaylen McCoy added 14 points on four 3-pointers for the Cougars (6-9, 2-2). David McFarland had 12 points and Daniel Kinchen had 10 points and eight assists.

Henry and McCoy drained two 3-pointers each and McFarland and Kevion Stewart sank one apiece as part of a 24-14 start for the Cougars. McCoy sank two more in the final five minutes to help push them to a 41-27 advantage at intermission.

In the second half, Morehead State (4-11, 0-4) battled back to get as close as the final score on an A.J. Hicks 3-pointer with four seconds left. The Eagles' Jordan Walker stole the ball from Kinchen on the break but missed from beyond the arc at the other end as time expired.

Lamontray Harris had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles who are on a five-game skid. Walker and Hicks added 14 points apiece.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.