3 arrested after traffic stop on drug charges near Mayfield, KY

3 people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on K131 just north of Mayfield on Saturday, January 6.

35-year-old Sara Toon of Bardwell, Kentucky, was driving careless on K131 and was stopped by deputies near the Purchase Parkway.

During the traffic stop, a field sobriety test was given to Toon.

It was determined that she was under the influence of an illegal substance.

Several syringes of methamphetamine were located inside her vehicle.

Toon told officers where and how she got the syringes of meth.

While she was being booked, a jailer found a small plastic container of meth on her person.

A search warrant was then conducted at the home of 61-year-old Danny Wilford of the Hopewell Road community.

Officers located 24-year-old Tristain Dunaway of Mayfield at the residence.

She had a bag shoved her pants that contained several syringes and a bag of meth.

Several other syringes were located at the home that contained meth.

All three were lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Toon was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, DUI, drug paraphernalia, careless driving and promoting contraband.

Wilford was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Dunaway was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.