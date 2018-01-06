Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Co.-Scottsville 49, Edmonson Co. 42

Bath Co. 92, Menifee Co. 50

Bullitt East 65, Rushville, Ind. 51

Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 82, Williamsburg 57

Clay Co. 67, Rockcastle Co. 58

Collins 75, Grant Co. 56

Crittenden Co. 70, Community Christian (Paducah) 42

Dawson Springs 81, Hickman Co. 75

Frederick Douglass 78, Newport Central Catholic 62

George Rogers Clark 83, Garrard Co. 62

Graves Co. 67, Macon Meridian, Ill. 59

Greenwood 60, Logan Co. 59

Harlan Co. 61, Jackson Co. 52

Lex. Christian 54, Whitley Co. 38

Lloyd Memorial 53, Henry Co. 52

Lou. St. Francis 47, Frederick Fraize 18

Madison Central 55, Lou. Male 38

Owensboro 81, Taylor Co. 47

Pike Co. Central 63, Magoffin Co. 51

Raceland 72, Greenup Co. 46

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, Ohio 49, West Carter 47

Scott 73, South Laurel 65, OT

Todd Co. Central 59, Calloway Co. 55

10th Region All ``A'' Classic

Augusta 70, St. Patrick 53

14th Region All ``A'' Classic

Breathitt Co. 95, Owsley Co. 41

Knott Co. Central 70, Jackson City 42

6th/7th District Challenge

Caldwell Co. 62, Webster Co. 58, OT

Hopkins Co. Central 82, Union Co. 69

Hall of Fame Classic

Cov. Catholic 69, Oak Hill, Ind. 53

Oldham Co. 70, Oldenburg, Ind. 38

Kentucky School for the Deaf Classic

Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 62, Ky. School for the Deaf 48

Marvin Meredith Classic

Ashland Blazer 70, Lewis Co. 49

Russell 70, Chesapeake, Ohio 56

Simon Kenton 77, Johnson Central 63

Mustang Madness

Hopkinsville 62, Marshall Co. 54

Patriot Classic

Mercer Co. 84, Perry Co. Central 63

University Heights 58, Southwestern 49

Whitefield Down Syndrome Classic

Lou. Iroquois 101, Williamstown 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barren Co. 57, Warren Central 34

Bourbon Co. 53, Lex. Christian 51

Boyd Co. 76, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 63

Burgin 46, Fort Knox 45

Carroll Co. 49, Gallatin Co. 45

Danville 70, Lex. Sayre 57

East Ridge 69, Jenkins 51

Estill Co. 58, Montgomery Co. 40

Frederick Fraize 52, Lou. St. Francis 44

Fulton Co. 47, Lake County, Tenn. 34

Glasgow 68, Todd Co. Central 35

Graves Co. 69, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 34

Hancock Co. 65, Lou. Waggener 52

Harrison Co. 66, Williamstown 22

Hopkins Co. Central 37, Union Co. 29

Lex. Bryan Station 63, Frederick Douglass 56

Lloyd Memorial 48, Henry Co. 39

Logan Co. 61, Greenwood 59

Lou. Male 75, Lex. Henry Clay 49

Lou. Moore 58, Berea 36

Lou. Portland Christian 66, Lou. Shawnee 32

Lou. Sacred Heart 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 56

Lynn Camp 56, Jackson Co. 49

Menifee Co. 60, Bath Co. 57

Mercer Co. 60, Jeffersonville, Ind. 53

Monroe Co. 58, Grayson Co. 50

Muhlenberg County 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 58

North Oldham 56, Lou. Collegiate 34

Owensboro Catholic 53, Marshall Co. 21

Raceland 55, Fairview 45

Shelby Co. 57, Lou. Jeffersontown 50

Southwestern 69, Perry Co. Central 40

University Heights 58, St. Mary 32

Washington Co. 51, Marion Co. 48, 2OT

Webster Co. 58, Caldwell Co. 27

West Jessamine 55, Taylor Co. 46

Meade Co. 72, Edmonson Co. 68

Russell 63, Johnson Central 28

10th Region All ``A'' Classic

Augusta 48, St. Patrick 36

Paris 54, Bracken Co. 46

14th Region All ``A'' Classic

Knott Co. Central 63, Jackson City 15

Owsley Co. 73, Breathitt Co. 31

Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout

Butler Co. 43, Conner 36

Elizabethtown 65, Harlan Co. 46

Green Co. 48, Lou. Assumption 33

Lex. Lafayette 69, Nelson Co. 57

Kentucky School for the Deaf Classic

Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 44, Ky. School for the Deaf 21

McCracken County Mustang Madness

Henderson Co. 56, McCracken County 45

