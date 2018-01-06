Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 33, Wawasee 27
Austin 85, Eastern (Pekin) 60
Beech Grove 53, Monrovia 40
Bellmont 54, Columbia City 28
Bloomington North 63, Seymour 51
Bremen 60, Bethany Christian 24
Bullitt East, Ky. 65, Rushville 51
Carmel 73, Westfield 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Van Wert, Ohio 32
Cass 67, Tri-Central 36
Castle 48, Tell City 40
Charlestown 49, Madison 41
Chicago (Hope), Ill. 42, Michigan City 34
Clinton Christian 62, Noble-Whitley Home School 32
Columbus North 75, Jennings Co. 31
Decatur Central 58, Martinsville 52
Delta 67, S. Adams 41
Dubois 58, Southridge 41
Dubois 58, Southridge 41
E. Noble 44, Huntington North 36
Eastern (Greentown) 48, Carroll (Flora) 35
Edgewood 47, S. Putnam 35
Edinburgh 56, W. Washington 52, OT
Ev. Memorial 61, Gibson Southern 49
Ev. North 74, N. Posey 59
Franklin 52, Mooresville 33
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42
Ft. Wayne North 71, Culver Academy 55
Ft. Wayne South 91, Marion 82
Garrett 54, Hamilton 32
Greencastle 37, Rockville 35
Greenwood Christian 82, Indpls Shortridge 62
Griffith 50, Wheeler 45
Guerin Catholic 68, Ft. Wayne Luers 47
Henryville 85, Trinity Lutheran 44
Heritage 44, Southern Wells 23
Heritage Christian 75, Covenant Christian 53
Heritage Hills 66, Washington 50
Indpls Attucks 83, Indpls Broad Ripple 62
Indpls Brebeuf 75, Indpls Tindley 71
Indpls Ritter 60, Indpls Scecina 46
Jasper 74, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 33
Jay Co. 52, Adams Central 43
Jeffersonville 90, Christian Academy 46
Knox 49, Winamac 46
Kokomo 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46
Lafayette Jeff 66, Lebanon 38
Lake Central 52, LaPorte 39
LaVille 60, N. Judson 52
Logansport 59, Western 55
Madison-Grant 58, Northfield 55
McCutcheon 49, Richmond 40, OT
Mishawaka 63, Niles, Mich. 45
Muncie Central 55, Noblesville 43
N. Harrison 73, Scottsburg 63
N. Putnam 53, N. Vermillion 44
New Albany 73, Silver Creek 65
New Castle 48, Connersville 37
New Haven 48, DeKalb 46
New Palestine 81, Hauser 47
Northwestern 57, Clinton Central 47
Norwell 50, Leo 44
Owen Valley 63, Northview 57
Pioneer 62, Faith Christian 41
Providence 53, Madison Shawe 32
S. Bend Adams 57, Elkhart Memorial 39
S. Decatur 69, Medora 34
Shelbyville 60, Greensburg 57
Sheridan 65, Fountain Central 51
Shoals 66, Washington Catholic 25
Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Lanesville 38
Springs Valley 55, Tecumseh 41
Sullivan 79, N. Knox 24
Terre Haute South 63, Ev. Reitz 45
Union Co. 57, Franklin Co. 52
Valparaiso 76, Penn 61
Vincennes Rivet 51, Turkey Run 39
W. Lafayette 52, Covington 51
Warren Central 58, Hamilton Southeastern 56
Woodlan 52, Bluffton 51
Zionsville 73, Frankfort 47
|Greene County Invitational
|Seventh Place
N. Central (Farmersburg) 48, Eminence 47
|Fifth Place
White River Valley 44, Bloomington Lighthouse 37
|Third Place
Eastern (Greene) 52, Shakamak 41
|Championship
Linton 52, Bloomfield 44
|Hall of Fame Classic
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 69, Oak Hill 53
Oldham Co., Ky. 70, Oldenburg 38
Scott Co., Ky. 89, Ev. Bosse 77
|Hendricks County Tournament
|Fifth Place
Danville 92, Cascade 51
|Third Place
Cascade 62, Plainfield 52
|Championship
Brownsburg 59, Avon 43
|Henry County Tournament
|Championship
Shenandoah 62, Knightstown 31
|Madison County Tournament
|Seventh Place
Elwood 70, Anderson Prep Academy 52
|Fifth Place
Frankton 61, Liberty Christian 43
|Third Place
Lapel 64, Alexandria 52
|Championship
Pendleton Hts. 74, Anderson 51
|Ripley County Tournament
|Third Place
Milan 72, S. Ripley 48
|Championship
Batesville 58, Jac-Cen-Del 33
|Rivertown Classic
|Third Place
Switzerland Co. 78, Rising Sun 64
|Championship
Lawrenceburg 54, S. Dearborn 45
|Shelby County Tournament
|Championship
Morristown 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 45
|Sugar Creek Tournament
|Third Place
Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 52
|Wayne County Tournament
|Championship
Centerville 45, Northeastern 42
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Taylor vs. Mississinewa, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 65, Fremont 34
Benton Central 59, Fountain Central 29
Bethesda Christian 90, Traders Point Christian 28
Bremen 47, Bethany Christian 31
Carmel 75, Ft. Wayne South 62
Castle 62, Bedford N. Lawrence 50
Charlestown 58, Brownstown 52
Clinton Prairie 51, Western Boone 39
Cloverdale 40, Northview 38
Columbus North 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 45
Concord 45, Goshen 36
Crothersville 68, Lanesville 56
E. Central 38, Rushville 32
Eastern (Greentown) 65, Taylor 60, OT
Ev. Central 62, Bedford N. Lawrence 50
Ev. Harrison 65, Boonville 45
Fishers 60, Indpls N. Central 52
Forest Park 47, Pike Central 46, OT
Ft. Wayne Luers 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 53
Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37
Gibson Southern 60, Tell City 34
Glenn 81, S. Bend Clay 12
Greenwood Christian 66, Indpls Shortridge 32
Hamilton Hts. 44, Westfield 31
Hammond Morton 67, Hammond Gavit 31
Henryville 48, Orleans 47
Indian Creek 52, Brown Co. 38
Indiana Deaf 62, Bloomington Lighthouse 18
Indpls Pike 60, Indpls N. Central 52
Indpls Ritter 56, Indpls Brebeuf 27
Jasper 46, Ev. Mater Dei 37
Jennings Co. 46, Austin 31
Lafayette Catholic 50, Rensselaer 37
Lake Central 49, LaPorte 31
Lakewood Park 40, Garrett 38
LaVille 60, Caston 25
Loogootee 43, Bloomfield 39
Maconaquah 63, Wabash 21
Mercer Co., Ky. 60, Jeffersonville 53
Michigan City 39, Bowman Academy 27
Mitchell 48, N. Daviess 19
Monrovia 51, Greencastle 48
Munster 64, Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 15
N. Harrison 60, Seymour 42
N. Judson 55, S. Central (Union Mills) 37
N. Knox 61, Eastern (Greene) 17
N. Miami 47, Manchester 43
N. Posey 63, Perry Central 48
N. White 50, S. Newton 13
New Albany 68, Floyd Central 43
Noblesville 63, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46
Northridge 49, Warsaw 33
Northwestern 74, Logansport 24
Oak Hill 72, Blackford 8
Oldenburg 53, Seton Catholic 28
Paoli 73, Borden 16
Penn 65, New Prairie 21
Pioneer 69, Faith Christian 5
Plymouth 39, Elkhart Memorial 37
Richmond 51, McCutcheon 42
Rochester 47, Whitko 30
Rossville 57, Covington 27
Shoals 52, Washington Catholic 36
Southmont 42, N. Montgomery 26
Springs Valley 48, Tecumseh 37
Terre Haute North 50, Southport 44
Terre Haute South 44, Bloomington North 32
Tipton 69, Cass 43
Twin Lakes 65, Lafayette Harrison 63
University 58, Lebanon 49, 2OT
Vincennes 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40
Vincennes Rivet 80, Barr-Reeve 34
W. Washington 67, Edinburgh 49
Washington 52, Princeton 44
Washington Twp. 44, W. Central 40
Yorktown 44, Shelbyville 20
Zionsville 52, Warren Central 44
|Hendricks County Tournament
|Fifth Place
Cascade 66, Tri-West 64
|Third Place
Danville 52, Avon 44
|Henry County Tournament
|Championship
Tri 46, Shenandoah 39, OT
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|First Round
Indpls Broad Ripple 59, Indpls Shortridge 19
Indpls Herron 51, Indpls Arlington 29
Indpls Scecina 52, Indpls Northwest 34
Indpls Tech 61, Indpls Howe 31
|Randolph County Tournament
|Championship
Monroe Central 48, Randolph Southern 39
|Shelby County Tournament
|Championship
Triton Central 52, Waldron 24
|Wayne County Tournament
|Championship
Cambridge City 45, Northeastern 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mishawaka vs. Portage, ppd. to Jan 19.
