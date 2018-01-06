Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 33, Wawasee 27

Austin 85, Eastern (Pekin) 60

Beech Grove 53, Monrovia 40

Bellmont 54, Columbia City 28

Bloomington North 63, Seymour 51

Bremen 60, Bethany Christian 24

Bullitt East, Ky. 65, Rushville 51

Carmel 73, Westfield 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Van Wert, Ohio 32

Cass 67, Tri-Central 36

Castle 48, Tell City 40

Charlestown 49, Madison 41

Chicago (Hope), Ill. 42, Michigan City 34

Clinton Christian 62, Noble-Whitley Home School 32

Columbus North 75, Jennings Co. 31

Decatur Central 58, Martinsville 52

Delta 67, S. Adams 41

Dubois 58, Southridge 41

E. Noble 44, Huntington North 36

Eastern (Greentown) 48, Carroll (Flora) 35

Edgewood 47, S. Putnam 35

Edinburgh 56, W. Washington 52, OT

Ev. Memorial 61, Gibson Southern 49

Ev. North 74, N. Posey 59

Franklin 52, Mooresville 33

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42

Ft. Wayne North 71, Culver Academy 55

Ft. Wayne South 91, Marion 82

Garrett 54, Hamilton 32

Greencastle 37, Rockville 35

Greenwood Christian 82, Indpls Shortridge 62

Griffith 50, Wheeler 45

Guerin Catholic 68, Ft. Wayne Luers 47

Henryville 85, Trinity Lutheran 44

Heritage 44, Southern Wells 23

Heritage Christian 75, Covenant Christian 53

Heritage Hills 66, Washington 50

Indpls Attucks 83, Indpls Broad Ripple 62

Indpls Brebeuf 75, Indpls Tindley 71

Indpls Ritter 60, Indpls Scecina 46

Jasper 74, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 33

Jay Co. 52, Adams Central 43

Jeffersonville 90, Christian Academy 46

Knox 49, Winamac 46

Kokomo 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46

Lafayette Jeff 66, Lebanon 38

Lake Central 52, LaPorte 39

LaVille 60, N. Judson 52

Logansport 59, Western 55

Madison-Grant 58, Northfield 55

McCutcheon 49, Richmond 40, OT

Mishawaka 63, Niles, Mich. 45

Muncie Central 55, Noblesville 43

N. Harrison 73, Scottsburg 63

N. Putnam 53, N. Vermillion 44

New Albany 73, Silver Creek 65

New Castle 48, Connersville 37

New Haven 48, DeKalb 46

New Palestine 81, Hauser 47

Northwestern 57, Clinton Central 47

Norwell 50, Leo 44

Owen Valley 63, Northview 57

Pioneer 62, Faith Christian 41

Providence 53, Madison Shawe 32

S. Bend Adams 57, Elkhart Memorial 39

S. Decatur 69, Medora 34

Shelbyville 60, Greensburg 57

Sheridan 65, Fountain Central 51

Shoals 66, Washington Catholic 25

Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Lanesville 38

Springs Valley 55, Tecumseh 41

Sullivan 79, N. Knox 24

Terre Haute South 63, Ev. Reitz 45

Union Co. 57, Franklin Co. 52

Valparaiso 76, Penn 61

Vincennes Rivet 51, Turkey Run 39

W. Lafayette 52, Covington 51

Warren Central 58, Hamilton Southeastern 56

Woodlan 52, Bluffton 51

Zionsville 73, Frankfort 47

Greene County Invitational Seventh Place

N. Central (Farmersburg) 48, Eminence 47

Fifth Place

White River Valley 44, Bloomington Lighthouse 37

Third Place

Eastern (Greene) 52, Shakamak 41

Championship

Linton 52, Bloomfield 44

Hall of Fame Classic

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 69, Oak Hill 53

Oldham Co., Ky. 70, Oldenburg 38

Scott Co., Ky. 89, Ev. Bosse 77

Hendricks County Tournament Fifth Place

Danville 92, Cascade 51

Third Place

Cascade 62, Plainfield 52

Championship

Brownsburg 59, Avon 43

Henry County Tournament Championship

Shenandoah 62, Knightstown 31

Madison County Tournament Seventh Place

Elwood 70, Anderson Prep Academy 52

Fifth Place

Frankton 61, Liberty Christian 43

Third Place

Lapel 64, Alexandria 52

Championship

Pendleton Hts. 74, Anderson 51

Ripley County Tournament Third Place

Milan 72, S. Ripley 48

Championship

Batesville 58, Jac-Cen-Del 33

Rivertown Classic Third Place

Switzerland Co. 78, Rising Sun 64

Championship

Lawrenceburg 54, S. Dearborn 45

Shelby County Tournament Championship

Morristown 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 45

Sugar Creek Tournament Third Place

Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 52

Wayne County Tournament Championship

Centerville 45, Northeastern 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Taylor vs. Mississinewa, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 65, Fremont 34

Benton Central 59, Fountain Central 29

Bethesda Christian 90, Traders Point Christian 28

Bremen 47, Bethany Christian 31

Carmel 75, Ft. Wayne South 62

Castle 62, Bedford N. Lawrence 50

Charlestown 58, Brownstown 52

Clinton Prairie 51, Western Boone 39

Cloverdale 40, Northview 38

Columbus North 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 45

Concord 45, Goshen 36

Crothersville 68, Lanesville 56

E. Central 38, Rushville 32

Eastern (Greentown) 65, Taylor 60, OT

Ev. Central 62, Bedford N. Lawrence 50

Ev. Harrison 65, Boonville 45

Fishers 60, Indpls N. Central 52

Forest Park 47, Pike Central 46, OT

Ft. Wayne Luers 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 53

Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37

Gibson Southern 60, Tell City 34

Glenn 81, S. Bend Clay 12

Greenwood Christian 66, Indpls Shortridge 32

Hamilton Hts. 44, Westfield 31

Hammond Morton 67, Hammond Gavit 31

Henryville 48, Orleans 47

Indian Creek 52, Brown Co. 38

Indiana Deaf 62, Bloomington Lighthouse 18

Indpls Pike 60, Indpls N. Central 52

Indpls Ritter 56, Indpls Brebeuf 27

Jasper 46, Ev. Mater Dei 37

Jennings Co. 46, Austin 31

Lafayette Catholic 50, Rensselaer 37

Lake Central 49, LaPorte 31

Lakewood Park 40, Garrett 38

LaVille 60, Caston 25

Loogootee 43, Bloomfield 39

Maconaquah 63, Wabash 21

Mercer Co., Ky. 60, Jeffersonville 53

Michigan City 39, Bowman Academy 27

Mitchell 48, N. Daviess 19

Monrovia 51, Greencastle 48

Munster 64, Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 15

N. Harrison 60, Seymour 42

N. Judson 55, S. Central (Union Mills) 37

N. Knox 61, Eastern (Greene) 17

N. Miami 47, Manchester 43

N. Posey 63, Perry Central 48

N. White 50, S. Newton 13

New Albany 68, Floyd Central 43

Noblesville 63, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46

Northridge 49, Warsaw 33

Northwestern 74, Logansport 24

Oak Hill 72, Blackford 8

Oldenburg 53, Seton Catholic 28

Paoli 73, Borden 16

Penn 65, New Prairie 21

Pioneer 69, Faith Christian 5

Plymouth 39, Elkhart Memorial 37

Richmond 51, McCutcheon 42

Rochester 47, Whitko 30

Rossville 57, Covington 27

Shoals 52, Washington Catholic 36

Southmont 42, N. Montgomery 26

Springs Valley 48, Tecumseh 37

Terre Haute North 50, Southport 44

Terre Haute South 44, Bloomington North 32

Tipton 69, Cass 43

Twin Lakes 65, Lafayette Harrison 63

University 58, Lebanon 49, 2OT

Vincennes 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40

Vincennes Rivet 80, Barr-Reeve 34

W. Washington 67, Edinburgh 49

Washington 52, Princeton 44

Washington Twp. 44, W. Central 40

Yorktown 44, Shelbyville 20

Zionsville 52, Warren Central 44

Hendricks County Tournament Fifth Place

Cascade 66, Tri-West 64

Third Place

Danville 52, Avon 44

Henry County Tournament Championship

Tri 46, Shenandoah 39, OT

Indianapolis City Tournament First Round

Indpls Broad Ripple 59, Indpls Shortridge 19

Indpls Herron 51, Indpls Arlington 29

Indpls Scecina 52, Indpls Northwest 34

Indpls Tech 61, Indpls Howe 31

Randolph County Tournament Championship

Monroe Central 48, Randolph Southern 39

Shelby County Tournament Championship

Triton Central 52, Waldron 24

Wayne County Tournament Championship

Cambridge City 45, Northeastern 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mishawaka vs. Portage, ppd. to Jan 19.

