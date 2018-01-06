Thompson has triple-double, WKU rolls past Marshall 112-87

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Darius Thompson collected Western Kentucky's first triple-double in nine years, and the Hilltoppers scored a program record with their 112-87 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

Thompson had career highs in all three categories: 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including six 3-pointers; 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was the first triple-double at Western Kentucky since Orlando Mendez-Valdez had one against Troy on Jan. 1, 2009.

Western Kentucky (11-5, 3-0 Conference USA), which has won four straight, put up its previous-best of 100 points in its 20-point win against Nicholls on Nov. 19.

Taveion Hollingsworth added a career-high 27 points, and Dwight Coleby chipped in 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hilltoppers, who had a 21-point lead midway through the first half on their way to a 61-35 halftime advantage.

Jarrod West scored 20 points to lead Marshall (11-5, 2-1). C.J. Burks added 19 points, and Jon Elmore and Jannson Williams added 18 points apiece.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.