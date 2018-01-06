Hundreds involved in fight at Altitude Trampoline Park

Police responded to disruptive crowds at the park on Saturday night. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a situation at Altitude Trampoline Park on Saturday night, according to MetroSafe and the Shively Police Department.

It happened in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway just before 10:00 p.m..

Shively Police said an off-duty officer called for backup dispersing some kids.

Altitude employee Antonio Hardy said the park provides security on weekends when they expect larger crowds.

Police said the trampoline park reached maximum capacity. Shively PIO Josh Myers said those waiting outside were upset about not being allowed in.

Park employees told WAVE 3 News that the maximum capacity inside the park was around 200-300 people. More people were waiting outside in the parking lot and surrounding areas. Several incidents developed both inside and outside the park.

An employee said they shut the front doors for safety reasons and those outside were not allowed back in, some people got rowdy.

The staff at Altitude did an excellent job in dealing with a fluid situation and prevented serious injuries, an on-site employee said.

"When I heard about tonight, there was a lot of advertising done for it, for the past 2 weeks," Altitude Trampoline Park employee Antonio Hardy said. "I just think part of the problem was you can't really predict the amount of volume that was going to come in tonight. In part, all of the employees did their best, they all did their jobs 100 percent. But even with that with the sheer amount people that were here it was kind of too much to handle."

One person was arrested, but their charges are not known.

Saturday was teen night, which is held on Saturdays for ages 13 and up.

