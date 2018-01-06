Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Co.-Scottsville 49, Edmonson Co. 42

Bath Co. 92, Menifee Co. 50

Boone Co. 80, Lex. Sayre 51

Bullitt East 65, Rushville, Ind. 51

Christian Co. 86, Fort Campbell 44

Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 82, Williamsburg 57

Clay Co. 67, Rockcastle Co. 58

Collins 75, Grant Co. 56

Corbin 83, Pendleton Co. 76

Crittenden Co. 70, Community Christian (Paducah) 42

Dawson Springs 81, Hickman Co. 75

East Ridge 89, Jenkins 51

Floyd Central 75, Prestonsburg 33

Frederick Douglass 78, Newport Central Catholic 62

George Rogers Clark 83, Garrard Co. 62

Graves Co. 67, Macon Meridian, Ill. 59

Greenwood 60, Logan Co. 59

Harlan Co. 61, Jackson Co. 52

Lex. Christian 54, Whitley Co. 38

Lincoln Co. 68, Lou. Eastern 62

Lloyd Memorial 53, Henry Co. 52

Lou. St. Francis 47, Frederick Fraize 18

Madison Central 55, Lou. Male 38

Model 79, Lee Co. 26

North Laurel 77, Wayne Co. 70

Owensboro 81, Taylor Co. 47

Owensboro Catholic 57, Grayson Co. 40

Phelps 67, Piarist 32

Pike Co. Central 63, Magoffin Co. 51

Pikeville 76, Shelby Valley 64

Raceland 72, Greenup Co. 46

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, Ohio 49, West Carter 47

Scott 73, South Laurel 65, OT

Todd Co. Central 59, Calloway Co. 55

Warren Central 77, Barren Co. 47

10th Region All ``A'' Classic

Augusta 70, St. Patrick 53

Bishop Brossart 68, Calvary Christian 31

14th Region All ``A'' Classic

Breathitt Co. 95, Owsley Co. 41

Knott Co. Central 70, Jackson City 42

6th/7th District Challenge

Caldwell Co. 62, Webster Co. 58, OT

Hopkins Co. Central 82, Union Co. 69

Hall of Fame Classic

Cov. Catholic 69, Oak Hill, Ind. 53

Oldham Co. 70, Oldenburg, Ind. 38

Scott Co. 89, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 77

Kentucky School for the Deaf Classic

Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 62, Ky. School for the Deaf 48

Marvin Meredith Classic

Ashland Blazer 70, Lewis Co. 49

Russell 70, Chesapeake, Ohio 56

Simon Kenton 77, Johnson Central 63

Mustang Madness

Hopkinsville 62, Marshall Co. 54

Patriot Classic

Mercer Co. 84, Perry Co. Central 63

University Heights 58, Southwestern 49

Whitefield Down Syndrome Classic

Lou. Christian Academy 66, Whitefield Academy 61

Lou. Iroquois 101, Williamstown 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barren Co. 57, Warren Central 34

Beechwood 37, Villa Madonna 27

Bellevue 53, Pendleton Co. 40

Bourbon Co. 53, Lex. Christian 51

Boyd Co. 76, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 63

Burgin 46, Fort Knox 45

Carroll Co. 49, Gallatin Co. 45

Christian Co. 75, Fort Campbell 11

Cov. Holy Cross 54, North Hardin 11

Danville 70, Lex. Sayre 57

Dixie Heights 53, Newport 49

East Ridge 69, Jenkins 51

Eminence 56, Model 29

Estill Co. 58, Montgomery Co. 40

Floyd Central 79, Prestonsburg 76

Frederick Fraize 52, Lou. St. Francis 44

Fulton Co. 47, Lake County, Tenn. 34

Glasgow 68, Todd Co. Central 35

Graves Co. 69, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 34

Hancock Co. 65, Lou. Waggener 52

Harrison Co. 66, Williamstown 22

Highlands 54, Newport Central Catholic 37

Hopkins Co. Central 37, Union Co. 29

LaRue Co. 45, Bardstown 43

Lewis Co. 61, Fleming Co. 41

Lex. Bryan Station 63, Frederick Douglass 56

Lincoln Co. 80, Lou. Eastern 66

Lloyd Memorial 48, Henry Co. 39

Logan Co. 61, Greenwood 59

Lou. Male 75, Lex. Henry Clay 49

Lou. Moore 58, Berea 36

Lou. Portland Christian 66, Lou. Shawnee 32

Lou. Sacred Heart 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 56

Lynn Camp 56, Jackson Co. 49

Madison Southern 54, Madison Central 47

Menifee Co. 60, Bath Co. 57

Mercer Co. 60, Jeffersonville, Ind. 53

Monroe Co. 58, Grayson Co. 50

Muhlenberg County 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 58

North Oldham 56, Lou. Collegiate 34

Owensboro Catholic 53, Marshall Co. 21

Phelps 58, Piarist 22

Raceland 55, Fairview 45

Ryle 72, Cooper 62

Shelby Co. 57, Lou. Jeffersontown 50

South Laurel 71, North Bullitt 53

Southwestern 69, Perry Co. Central 40

University Heights 58, St. Mary 32

Washington Co. 51, Marion Co. 48, 2OT

Webster Co. 58, Caldwell Co. 27

West Jessamine 55, Taylor Co. 46

Whitley Co. 45, Clay Co. 42

Meade Co. 72, Edmonson Co. 68

Russell 63, Johnson Central 28

10th Region All ``A'' Classic

Augusta 48, St. Patrick 36

Paris 54, Bracken Co. 46

14th Region All ``A'' Classic

Knott Co. Central 63, Jackson City 15

Owsley Co. 73, Breathitt Co. 31

Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout

Butler Co. 43, Conner 36

Elizabethtown 65, Harlan Co. 46

Green Co. 48, Lou. Assumption 33

Lex. Lafayette 69, Nelson Co. 57

Lou. Mercy 64, Scott 58

Scott Co. 78, Franklin Co. 56

Kentucky School for the Deaf Classic

Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 44, Ky. School for the Deaf 21

McCracken County Mustang Madness

Henderson Co. 56, McCracken County 45

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.