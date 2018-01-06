Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Allen Co.-Scottsville 49, Edmonson Co. 42
Bath Co. 92, Menifee Co. 50
Boone Co. 80, Lex. Sayre 51
Bullitt East 65, Rushville, Ind. 51
Christian Co. 86, Fort Campbell 44
Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 82, Williamsburg 57
Clay Co. 67, Rockcastle Co. 58
Collins 75, Grant Co. 56
Corbin 83, Pendleton Co. 76
Crittenden Co. 70, Community Christian (Paducah) 42
Dawson Springs 81, Hickman Co. 75
East Ridge 89, Jenkins 51
Floyd Central 75, Prestonsburg 33
Frederick Douglass 78, Newport Central Catholic 62
George Rogers Clark 83, Garrard Co. 62
Graves Co. 67, Macon Meridian, Ill. 59
Greenwood 60, Logan Co. 59
Harlan Co. 61, Jackson Co. 52
Lex. Christian 54, Whitley Co. 38
Lincoln Co. 68, Lou. Eastern 62
Lloyd Memorial 53, Henry Co. 52
Lou. St. Francis 47, Frederick Fraize 18
Madison Central 55, Lou. Male 38
Model 79, Lee Co. 26
North Laurel 77, Wayne Co. 70
Owensboro 81, Taylor Co. 47
Owensboro Catholic 57, Grayson Co. 40
Phelps 67, Piarist 32
Pike Co. Central 63, Magoffin Co. 51
Pikeville 76, Shelby Valley 64
Raceland 72, Greenup Co. 46
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, Ohio 49, West Carter 47
Scott 73, South Laurel 65, OT
Todd Co. Central 59, Calloway Co. 55
Warren Central 77, Barren Co. 47
|10th Region All ``A'' Classic
Augusta 70, St. Patrick 53
Bishop Brossart 68, Calvary Christian 31
|14th Region All ``A'' Classic
Breathitt Co. 95, Owsley Co. 41
Knott Co. Central 70, Jackson City 42
|6th/7th District Challenge
Caldwell Co. 62, Webster Co. 58, OT
Hopkins Co. Central 82, Union Co. 69
|Hall of Fame Classic
Cov. Catholic 69, Oak Hill, Ind. 53
Oldham Co. 70, Oldenburg, Ind. 38
Scott Co. 89, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 77
|Kentucky School for the Deaf Classic
Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 62, Ky. School for the Deaf 48
|Marvin Meredith Classic
Ashland Blazer 70, Lewis Co. 49
Russell 70, Chesapeake, Ohio 56
Simon Kenton 77, Johnson Central 63
|Mustang Madness
Hopkinsville 62, Marshall Co. 54
|Patriot Classic
Mercer Co. 84, Perry Co. Central 63
University Heights 58, Southwestern 49
|Whitefield Down Syndrome Classic
Lou. Christian Academy 66, Whitefield Academy 61
Lou. Iroquois 101, Williamstown 36
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Barren Co. 57, Warren Central 34
Beechwood 37, Villa Madonna 27
Bellevue 53, Pendleton Co. 40
Bourbon Co. 53, Lex. Christian 51
Boyd Co. 76, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 63
Burgin 46, Fort Knox 45
Carroll Co. 49, Gallatin Co. 45
Christian Co. 75, Fort Campbell 11
Cov. Holy Cross 54, North Hardin 11
Danville 70, Lex. Sayre 57
Dixie Heights 53, Newport 49
East Ridge 69, Jenkins 51
Eminence 56, Model 29
Estill Co. 58, Montgomery Co. 40
Floyd Central 79, Prestonsburg 76
Frederick Fraize 52, Lou. St. Francis 44
Fulton Co. 47, Lake County, Tenn. 34
Glasgow 68, Todd Co. Central 35
Graves Co. 69, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 34
Hancock Co. 65, Lou. Waggener 52
Harrison Co. 66, Williamstown 22
Highlands 54, Newport Central Catholic 37
Hopkins Co. Central 37, Union Co. 29
LaRue Co. 45, Bardstown 43
Lewis Co. 61, Fleming Co. 41
Lex. Bryan Station 63, Frederick Douglass 56
Lincoln Co. 80, Lou. Eastern 66
Lloyd Memorial 48, Henry Co. 39
Logan Co. 61, Greenwood 59
Lou. Male 75, Lex. Henry Clay 49
Lou. Moore 58, Berea 36
Lou. Portland Christian 66, Lou. Shawnee 32
Lou. Sacred Heart 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 56
Lynn Camp 56, Jackson Co. 49
Madison Southern 54, Madison Central 47
Menifee Co. 60, Bath Co. 57
Mercer Co. 60, Jeffersonville, Ind. 53
Monroe Co. 58, Grayson Co. 50
Muhlenberg County 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 58
North Oldham 56, Lou. Collegiate 34
Owensboro Catholic 53, Marshall Co. 21
Phelps 58, Piarist 22
Raceland 55, Fairview 45
Ryle 72, Cooper 62
Shelby Co. 57, Lou. Jeffersontown 50
South Laurel 71, North Bullitt 53
Southwestern 69, Perry Co. Central 40
University Heights 58, St. Mary 32
Washington Co. 51, Marion Co. 48, 2OT
Webster Co. 58, Caldwell Co. 27
West Jessamine 55, Taylor Co. 46
Whitley Co. 45, Clay Co. 42
Meade Co. 72, Edmonson Co. 68
Russell 63, Johnson Central 28
|10th Region All ``A'' Classic
Augusta 48, St. Patrick 36
Paris 54, Bracken Co. 46
|14th Region All ``A'' Classic
Knott Co. Central 63, Jackson City 15
Owsley Co. 73, Breathitt Co. 31
|Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout
Butler Co. 43, Conner 36
Elizabethtown 65, Harlan Co. 46
Green Co. 48, Lou. Assumption 33
Lex. Lafayette 69, Nelson Co. 57
Lou. Mercy 64, Scott 58
Scott Co. 78, Franklin Co. 56
|Kentucky School for the Deaf Classic
Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 44, Ky. School for the Deaf 21
|McCracken County Mustang Madness
Henderson Co. 56, McCracken County 45
