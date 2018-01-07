Frozen pipes burst, destroys cafeteria for 42 foster children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s tough for Steve Luckett to look at the dining hall inside the Boys and Girls Haven.

“We did have the water dripping,” Luckett said. “Unfortunately, that didn't help.”

Tuesday night's frigid temperatures forced the pipes to burst inside the Boys and Girls Haven’s dining hall.

The non-profit houses - and in some cases, schools - foster children.

“We wound up having sixteen different bursts,” Luckett said. “At one point, in this room we're in right now, it looked like it was raining.”

The commercial kitchen was ruined as well. The organization is now using a small cottage kitchen on campus to feed 42 children.

They're eating in dorm rooms, or wherever they can fit.

“It's not the ideal situation, but they are getting fed and they are safe,” Luckett said.

The dining hall was room was just renovated last summer. There's no telling how much it'll cost to fix, or how long they'll without it.

However, local restaurants and organizations have been bringing in meals to help.

“It's just sad to see kids that already have a tough life have to endure this too,” Luckett said.

