Woman found shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in Old Louisville.

Around 1:54 a.m. Sunday, LMPD said they were called to the area of 4th Street and Gaulbert Avenue. There they found a black woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale confirmed.

In a press release, Dale said witnesses saw three black men get out of a vehicle as the woman lay on the ground. Witnesses also told police that no gunshots were heard in that area at the time.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.