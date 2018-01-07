Historic Joe Creason Park barn to be removed

The 2017-18 capital budget approved by Metro Council includes funding to take down the Creason barn. (Source: Air3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A historic barn in Joe Creason Park will soon be a thing of the past.

The maintenance barn, which dates back to November 1918, is expected to be removed and replaced in the coming week.

In July 2017, the area around the barn was fenced off due to safety concerns. The storage and maintenance barn will be removed beginning the week of January 8th.

The barn once served as The Motor School Garage building for Camp Zachary Taylor during World War I. The Historic elements will be documented and salvaged for possible future re-use. The barn incorporates a distinctive wooden lattice truss structural system that spans 102 feet. Originally built as a temporary structure, the wood structural elements have deteriorated over time and have begun to shift and buckle, making the building structurally unsound and unsafe.

The 2017-18 capital budget approved by Metro Council includes funding to take down the Creason barn.

