Restaurants, organization donate meals after frozen pipes burst, destroy cafeteria

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After seeing WAVE 3 News's story about the damage to Boys and Girls Haven’s dining hall, local restaurants have decided to lend a helping hand.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Frozen pipes burst, destroys cafeteria for 42 foster children

Tuesday night's frigid temperatures caused the pipes to burst inside the Boys and Girls Haven’s dining hall. This destroyed the dining hall and a commercial kitchen used to feed 42 foster children.

BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse reached out to WAVE 3 News Sunday morning to see how they could help. BoomBozz donated pizzas to help feed the children affected. Other local restaurants and organizations have also been bringing in meals to help.

Boys and Girls Haven said donations are desperately needed since it is unknown how long they will be without a kitchen.

To donate to the Boys and Girls Haven email Steve Luckett at sluckett@boyshaven.org, call (502)338-3738 or visit homeandafuture.org.

