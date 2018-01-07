Indiana soldier dies at Fort Hood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Indiana National Guard soldier died at Fort Hood, Texas early Saturday morning.

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner, 43, of Fort Wayne, Indiana served as an automated logistical specialist with the 38th Sustainment Brigade, according to the Indiana National Guard.

"For those who knew and worked with Sgt. 1st Class Boner, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family," Col. Kimberly Martindale, commander of the 38th Sustainment Brigade, said. "He was an inspiration to us all, always doing something for someone else and never taking credit for it. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time."

Boner's cause of death remains under investigation.

Boner was deployed to Iraq in 2009. He received several awards including the Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals.

Boner was a father and grandfather.

