Bills' McCoy in starting lineup for playoff game at Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is in the starting lineup against Jacksonville.
McCoy was listed as questionable to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game after spraining his right ankle in a victory at Miami last week. He was carted off the field, sat out two days of practice and returned in a limited capacity Friday.
The big question now is how effective he will be against one of the league's top defenses. McCoy accounted for nearly a third of Buffalo's offensive production in the regular season.
The Bills also will have receiver Deonte Thompson (shoulder) available. He had been listed as questionable.
The Jaguars will have receiver Marqise Lee back in the starting lineup after he missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle. Lee leads the team in receptions (56) and ranks second in yards (702).
Jacksonville will be without backup running back T.J. Yeldon, who was sick most of the week.
Also, coach Doug Marrone decided to start former Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus against his old team. The 340-pound Dareus was traded to Jacksonville for a late-round draft pick in October.
Other inactives for Buffalo: starting linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring), receiver Malachi Dupre, cornerback Shareece Wright, offensive tackle Conor McDermott, guard John Miller, tight end Khari Lee and receiver Brandon Reilly.
Jacksonville's remaining inactives: Receiver Montay Crockett, cornerback Jalen Myrick, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, guard Chris Reed and offensive tackles Josh Walker and William Poehls.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
