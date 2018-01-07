Man shot in the face in Shively

The incident is being investigated as a home invasion, according to Shively police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police and Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1700 block of San Jose Avenue shortly after 12 p.m., MetroSafe confirmed.

The man was taken University Hospital.

Josh Myers, a Shively Police Spokesperson said the man, who is in his 30s and a resident of the home, was shot one time in the face. Myers confirmed that the man's injuries were non-life-threatening but he was unable to speak to investigators coherently when being transported to the hospital.

