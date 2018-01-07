NFL playoffs continue with Bills-Jaguars, Panthers-Saints

By The Associated Press
The NFL playoffs continue Sunday with a doubleheader starting in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills ended lengthy postseason droughts to make a wild-card game.
The third-seeded Jaguars (10-6) won the AFC South and earned their first home playoff game since January 2008. The sixth-seeded Bills (9-7) won three of their final four in the regular season and sneaked in when Cincinnati stunned Baltimore last Sunday.
The nightcap features the fourth-seeded New Orleans Saints (11-5) and the No. 5 seed Carolina Panthers (11-5) at the Superdome. It's the third time they've met this season.
If Jacksonville wins, it will play at No. 2 seed Pittsburgh next weekend. If Buffalo wins, it will play at top-seeded New England.
The Panthers-Saints winner will play at Minnesota next week.
