Police investigating second Sunday shooting in Shively - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Police investigating second Sunday shooting in Shively

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police and Louisville Metro Police are investigating a second Sunday afternoon shooting.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Dixie Highway at 1:18 p.m., Shively police confirmed. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

Shively police confirmed that one person was shot. The victim's condition is unknown. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly