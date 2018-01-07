Police investigating second Sunday shooting in Shively

This story is being updated.More >>
This story is being updated.More >>
The incident is being investigated as a home invasion, according to Shively police.More >>
The incident is being investigated as a home invasion, according to Shively police.More >>
Boner was a father and grandfather.More >>
Boner was a father and grandfather.More >>
The 2017-18 capital budget approved by Metro Council includes funding to take down the Creason barn.More >>
The 2017-18 capital budget approved by Metro Council includes funding to take down the Creason barn.More >>
An employee said when they shut the front doors for safety reasons and those outside were not allowed back in, some people got rowdy.More >>
An employee said when they shut the front doors for safety reasons and those outside were not allowed back in, some people got rowdy.More >>