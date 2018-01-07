The Latest: Bills-Jaguars game scoreless after 1st quarter

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton). Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (54) after a short gain in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 201...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton). Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles throws a pass in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, left, and Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) chat on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Latest on the NFL playoffs on wild-card weekend (all times EST):

1:40 p.m.

Buffalo and Jacksonville are scoreless after the first quarter.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has 12 yards on seven carries while playing with a sprained right ankle. He could be without one of his starting offensive linemen the rest of the way. Guard Richie Incognito left the game with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Buffalo tight end Charles Clay also is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Tyrod Taylor has completed 7 of 10 passes for 55 yards, hitting seven different receivers.

The Jaguars managed just 27 yards in the first quarter.

1:20 p.m.

Commissioner Roger Goodell says it is good for the league that eight of the 12 teams in this year's playoffs are new.

Goodell was in Jacksonville for Sunday's AFC wild-card game between the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills after being in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

"The competition is great," Goodell said. "Two of those teams came from last to first (Jacksonville and Philadelphia). I think it brings hope for our fans and communities that their teams can turn it around."

Four teams that weren't in the playoffs last season are assured of playing next weekend - Tennessee, Philadelphia and the winners of Jacksonville-Buffalo and Carolina-New Orleans.

The NFL playoffs continue Sunday with a doubleheader starting in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills ended lengthy postseason droughts to make a wild-card game.

The third-seeded Jaguars (10-6) won the AFC South and earned their first home playoff game since January 2008. The sixth-seeded Bills (9-7) won three of their final four in the regular season and sneaked in when Cincinnati stunned Baltimore last Sunday.

The nightcap features the fourth-seeded New Orleans Saints (11-5) and the No. 5 seed Carolina Panthers (11-5) at the Superdome. It's the third time they've met this season.

If Jacksonville wins, it will play at No. 2 seed Pittsburgh next weekend. If Buffalo wins, it will play at top-seeded New England.

The Panthers-Saints winner will play at Minnesota next week.

