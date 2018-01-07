KYTC: Crews, salt trucks being deployed to combat icy roads

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Road crews are reporting for duty in Bullitt, Jefferson and Oldham Counties to prepare for possible freezing rain, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Sunday.

Salt trucks and drivers will start patrolling their routes as the temperatures drop and rain begins, KYTC said..

KYTC advised that since weather forecasts indicated it would rain before freezing temperatures begin, roads were not pretreated with brine. The rain would have washed the brine away before ice arrived.

Roads may be colder than the air is tonight after a week of sub-freezing temperatures.

The cold from last week and weather tonight might lead to icy road conditions, KYTC said.

Road crews for Franklin, Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Tremble Counties will report later in the evening.

Motorists are urged to monitor weather conditions closely and plan travel accordingly.

