Sacred Heart Academy closed Monday due to widespread stomach illness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sacred Heart Academy announced on its website Sunday evening that the school would be closed on Monday because many of the students are sick.

The school's official statement:

Due to reports of widespread stomach illness among members of the student body, Sacred Heart Academy will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 8. Other schools on campus will operate on normal schedules.

The information is available in a pop-up window from Sacred Heart Academy's website, https://www.shslou.org.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.