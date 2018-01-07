Trampoline park employee: ‘The sad part is kids don't treat the event with respect'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Teens and police filled Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway. An off duty officer working at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Shively called for backup at the park Saturday night.

The officer was dealing with hundreds of teens during the park's weekly "teen night" event.

Around 10:00 p.m., LMPD and Shively PD responded to the situation. Altitude Trampoline Park employee Antonio Hardy said there were several fights inside and outside of the park.

Hardy said the park provides security on weekends when they expect larger crowds. On Saturday, Hardy said it was the biggest turnout yet for the event.

"For the past two weeks, there was a lot of advertising done for the event, " Hardy said. "I just think part of the problem was you can't really predict the amount of volume that was going to come in tonight. All of the employees did their best. They all did their jobs 100 percent.”

Hardy said the park reached capacity and they had to turn away teens. Sergeant Josh Myers with Shively Police said those waiting outside were upset about not being allowed in.

Video on social media showed the crowds and police lights in the strip mall’s parking lot.

"The sad part is when we do something like this the kids don't treat it with respect,” Hardy said. “Altitude is a business that opened up on this side of town to try to give something fun for the children to do."

Both the manager and owner of Altitude Trampoline Park did not want to comment on the situation.

A lifelong resident of the south end said the situation did not completely surprise her.

"We hate what happened last night but we want to see more businesses like this out in the south end," Sandy Tingle said.

Tingle said she was disturbed to hear of the need for police, but it will not stop her from frequenting the park.

"I just booked a birthday party there so I'll be back with my grandkids," Tingle said.

Hardy said another employee had a gun pulled on them on Saturday night, but police have not confirmed that information. Tingle said it will take the entire community to make sure teen nights run smoothly in the future.

“I would like to see more activities like this here but I would like to see a lot of parents support also,” Tingle said.

