Water leak at LMDC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A water leak occurred at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Sunday night, officials confirmed.

It happened around 7:00 p.m..

A sprinkler head broke at the jail causing water to stream into the sally port which faces Liberty Street.

The water flowed into the street and did not reach the inside of the jail.

LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham told us the kitchen and laundry rooms where also not affected.

