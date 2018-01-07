Arrest made in LMPD car theft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the stolen LMPD vehicle on January 3.

When they located Burton, he made a "spontaneous utterance" to officers that "He stole the cop car from behind Oxmoor," according to the arrest slip.

Tajuan Burton, 18, was charged with impersonating a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, stealing contents from the vehicle, possible use of a radio that sends and receives police messages, and driving without a license.

Police said they received information regarding Burton on January 6.

Burton was transported to the police station where he gave a taped Mirandarized statement.

