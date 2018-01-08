Trump to promote rural development, attend championship game

A tell all book citing the President’s mental health was released Friday by former aide, Michael Wolf.

An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.

No matter who wins tonight, the Southeastern Conference will win another national championship in college football. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama just need to determine who gets to take home the trophy.

The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs on Monday for President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta.

The Latest: Trump to tout tax overhaul as boon for rural US

The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Atlanta. Trump disparaged the city as "crime infested" and falling apart" after the city's Democratic congressman, Rep. John Lewis, announced he wo...

Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

They say their ultimate goal is a government guarantee of affordable coverage for all.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md.

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is set to pitch his efforts to help rural America, promoting his tax overhaul law and economic development plans on a visit to Tennessee on Monday. He's also reserving a seat at the national college football championship game.

Trump will become the first president in a quarter century to address the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation. With the trip to Nashville, he will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate a segment of the national economy that has lagged others.

The White House released excerpts of the president's prepared remarks Monday. Trump plans to say that most of the benefits of the legislation are "going to working families, small businesses and family farmers."

The $1.5 trillion package that Trump signed into law last month provides generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and more modest reductions for middle- and low-income individuals and families.

Trump also plans to tout the doubling of the threshold for the estate tax and the ability for companies to immediately write off the full cost of new equipment. He plans to say that "in every decision we make, we are honoring America's proud farming legacy."

Central to the report will be the assessment that the "provider for an equalization among rural America is connectivity; that high-speed internet should remain a high priority for the administration," said Ray Starling, the special assistant to the president for agriculture, trade and food assistance. The report calls for expediting federal permitting to allow for broadband internet expansion in rural areas and for making it easier for providers to place cell towers on federal lands.

Starling said Trump will use the appearance to highlight the impact of the tax overhaul on farmers and small businesses. The president will also take credit for working to roll back the Obama administration's interpretation of the Clean Water Act, which greatly expanded the list of bodies of water subject to federal regulation. The Farm Bureau ran a public relations campaign against the rule and called it "dangerous and unlawful."

The Agriculture and Rural Prosperity Task Force report will also highlight the importance of addressing the opioid crisis, which has disproportionately affected rural communities, Starling said.

Briefing reporters Friday before the president's speech, Starling said Trump will call on Congress to renew the farm bill this year. The massive federal legislation funds federal agriculture and food policy, and it provides for rural communities.

Trump formed the task force, which includes representatives from Cabinet agencies and independent agencies like the Federal Communications Commission, in an April executive order.

From Nashville, Trump will travel to Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The game is set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new $1.5 billion home field of the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN, which is televising the game, said Sunday that it appeared unlikely Trump would be interviewed during the game. Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president for events and studio programs, said that the network had been in contact with the White House and that she did not "get the sense" that an interview would be arranged.

Trump criticized ESPN in October in response to "SportsCenter" host Jemelle Hill tweeting that the president was a "white supremacist."

A network often seeks an interview with the president when he attends a game it's televising.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo in Atlanta contributed to this report.

