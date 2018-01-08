JCPS operating on 2-hour delay

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay on Monday.

The decision was tweeted by JCPS at 4:34 a.m.

Alert: All schools operating on a two-hour delay today, January 8. pic.twitter.com/WzCOL1cwOf — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 8, 2018 January 8, 2018 ">

JCPS officials said Early Childhood transportation will not be provided.

