KY veterinarian gets special gift from New Orleans Saints for saving retired thoroughbred

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky veterinarian has received a big thank you gift for saving the life of a retired thoroughbred.



It's a football signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees.



A few weeks ago, Doctor Chris Johnson performed a life-saving surgery on the horse for free.



The thoroughbred, Misszoey Belle, is now doing just fine, eating carrots at her home at Old Friends Farm.

The team's management later heard the doctor is a Saints fan, so they sent the autographed football to his practice in Georgetown, as a way of saying "great job."

Dr. Johnson said it was a huge surprise. He and his sons are Saints fans, and he said his boys are actually more excited about the football than he is. He said the ball will stay in the family forever.

Drew Brees is a horse enthusiast himself.



