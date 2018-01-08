Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

"For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men," Oprah Winfrey said. "But their time is up. Their time is up!"More >>
Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state look
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges
