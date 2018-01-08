Man dies after fall off barge in Livingston Co., KY

A barge worker has died in what's being called a work-related accident in Livingston County, Kentucky.

According to the coroner, it happened on Saturday, Jan. 6 around 2 p.m.

A 38-year-old Louisiana man fell off of a barge into the Ohio River.

It happened about two miles south of the Smithland Lock and Dam.

The man was pulled from the river shortly after he fell.

The coroner said the man died at the scene and his death is ruled as an accident.

