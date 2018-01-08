Vehicle crashes into Fern Creek home

The crash was reported in the 9300 block of Beulah Church Road around 5:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A vehicle slid off the roadway and crashed into a house in Fern Creek.

Officers on the scene of the crash said the person in the car was injured. The extent of that person’s injuries has not been released.

The people in the house were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

