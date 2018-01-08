Ice causes school bus crash in Ohio Co.

Crews were called to a school bus crash in Ohio County Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Herbert Road and Aetnaville Road.

The sheriff tells us eight students and two adults were on board.

Three students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but we're told they are all okay.

"You never know about ice and snow and things of that nature. Unfortunately, the bus found one hill that had the ice on it. It's too late once you get on the hill and don't have any brakes," said Sheriff Tracy Beatty.

