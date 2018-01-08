Snowy owl moved to outdoor flight cage

Raptor Rehab officials said Snowy was moved to an outdoor flight cage. (Source: Raptor Rehab of Kentucky)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An owl who was rescued from the side of a Louisville interstate is continuing to recover.

The snowy owl has been cared for at Raptor Rehab of Kentucky since he was found on Interstate 64 in December of 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY: Snowy owl rescued from side of Louisville interstate

On Sunday veterinary ophthalmologist Dr. Jason Clark examined the owl’s eye and saw a torn iris and a decent amount of damage to his retina, but his pupil did react to light, meaning he might have some vision left.

Raptor Rehab officials said the owl was moved to an outdoor flight cage and although he is not flying he has been wandering and exploring.

