1 dead in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – One person is dead following a crash in Nelson County.

The crash was reported on Highway 1066, outside of Bloomfield, Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but KSP said it was likely weather-related.

