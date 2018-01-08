Rod Stewart announces summer concert at KFC Yum! Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOS ANGELES (WAVE) - Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-music icon, announced on Monday plans for an extensive North American summer tour that will include stops in Louisville, Indianapolis and Nashville, among other cities.  

Following the incredible success and rave reviews for their 2017 summer tour, Stewart has invited the legendary Cyndi Lauper to join him again as the tour’s special guest.  Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date tour begins June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with performances scheduled at some of the most storied venues across North America including Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 7, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Aug. 1, Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Aug. 10, Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco on Aug. 29 and more.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time via livenation.com. For complete details on presales, ticketing and tour information, please visit: fanclub.rodstewart.com, LiveNation.com or CyndiLauper.com.

The complete tour schedule is below:

JUNE
25                    Hollywood, CA -- Hollywood Bowl                  

JULY
24                    Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Event Center *
26                    Orlando, FL -- Amway Arena 
28                    Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center      
29                    Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center

AUGUST
1                      Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena 
3                      Allentown, PA -- PPL Center 
4                      Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
7                      New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden 
10                    Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage 
11                    Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena 
14                    Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center 
15                    St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center
18                    Indianapolis, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
19                    St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
22                    Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center Arena 
24                    Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena
26                    San Diego, CA -- Mattress Firm Amphitheatre 
28                    Reno, NV -- Event Center **
29                    San Francisco, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
31                    Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER
Sat 1                Seattle, WA -- White River Amphitheater

* Concert promoted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
** Concert promoted by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. 

