Rod Stewart announces summer concert at KFC Yum! Center

LOS ANGELES (WAVE) - Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-music icon, announced on Monday plans for an extensive North American summer tour that will include stops in Louisville, Indianapolis and Nashville, among other cities.

Following the incredible success and rave reviews for their 2017 summer tour, Stewart has invited the legendary Cyndi Lauper to join him again as the tour’s special guest. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date tour begins June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with performances scheduled at some of the most storied venues across North America including Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 7, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Aug. 1, Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Aug. 10, Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco on Aug. 29 and more.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time via livenation.com. For complete details on presales, ticketing and tour information, please visit: fanclub.rodstewart.com, LiveNation.com or CyndiLauper.com.

The complete tour schedule is below:

JUNE

25 Hollywood, CA -- Hollywood Bowl

JULY

24 Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Event Center *

26 Orlando, FL -- Amway Arena

28 Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center

29 Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center

AUGUST

1 Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

3 Allentown, PA -- PPL Center

4 Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

7 New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden

10 Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

11 Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena

14 Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center

15 St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

18 Indianapolis, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

19 St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center Arena

24 Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

26 San Diego, CA -- Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

28 Reno, NV -- Event Center **

29 San Francisco, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

31 Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1 Seattle, WA -- White River Amphitheater

* Concert promoted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

** Concert promoted by Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

