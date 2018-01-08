Cause of Taylor Blvd. mobile home fire released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Investigators have determined the case of a fire that destroyed a mobile home and left a family of four homeless.

Louisville Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Taylor Blvd. around 9 p.m. Jan. 5. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Capt. Sal Melendez, the public information officer for the Louisville Fire Department, said the fire began due to combustible materials that had been placed too close to a stove top that was being used to heat the home.

The residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

